Russia, China agree on cooperation in construction sector

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Russia and China will develop cooperation in the construction sector in areas including adaptation of regulatory frameworks, use of standard designs, new technologies and artificial intelligence, the Russian Construction Ministry said.

"Russian Construction, Housing and Utilities Minister Irek Fayzullin took part in the expanded-format Russia-China talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping. Russia and China will also develop cooperation on a bilateral basis. Priority areas of interaction in the construction sector include adaptation of the regulatory framework, use of standard designs, application of new technologies and artificial intelligence, and strengthening scientific and educational ties," the ministry said in a statement published on its Max channel.

Russia and China will also work together on international platforms where the two sides, in close contact with each other, are creating a foundation for sustainable development toward the formation of a multipolar world.