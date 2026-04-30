Novak not ruling out further oil price growth

MINERALNYE VODY, April 30. /TASS/. Oil prices may continue growing if the conflict in the Middle East is stalled, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on the sidelines of the Caucasus Investment Forum.

"If the conflict protracts, certainly, the price may go up," Novak said.

The market is now destabilized, he added.

The Caucasus Investment Forum is being held from April 28 to 30 in the Stavropol Region. The forum was organized by Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government, the Russian Ministry of Economic Development and the government of the Stavropol Region. TASS is the information partner of the forum.