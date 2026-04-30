Gazprom posts 7% rise in IFRS net profit for 2025

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Net profit attributable to shareholders of Gazprom under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for 2025 amounted to 1.307 trillion rubles ($17.45 bln) compared to 1.219 trillion rubles in the previous year (a 7% increase), according to the holding company’s report.

"Net profit of the Gazprom Group rose by 7 per cent versus 2024 and totaled 1.307 trillion rubles. A positive impact on the indicator was from the increased financial income obtained as a result of the revaluation of the foreign currency debt portion due to the appreciation of the ruble," Deputy Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee Famil Sadygov was quoted as saying. Revenue totaled 9.771 trillion rubles, down by 9%.

Q4 2025 profit amounted to 189.5 bln rubles compared to 228.7 bln rubles, while revenue totaled 2.6 trillion rubles compared to 3.22 trillion rubles.

Gazprom Group’s total debt edged up by 0.3% compared to the end of 2024 to 6.74 trillion rubles. Meanwhile net debt/EBITDA ratio for 2025 increased to 2.07 from 1.83 at the end of 2024.

"Gazprom Group's EBITDA for 2025 totaled 2.917 trillion rubles; this is a decrease by just 6 per cent, which is significantly better than the industry average. It should be noted that the company carries out extensive work to contain costs: the controllable operating costs which are taken into account in the calculation of the relevant indicator remained at the same level as in the previous year, even despite the inflationary pressure," Sadygov said.

The group’s revenue from gas sales within Russia grew by 8% last year compared to 2024, with growth observed in each quarter of 2025, he added. "I would also like to highlight the growth of Russian pipeline gas exports to China: in 2025, the volume of supplies was 24.8 per cent higher than in 2024," Sadygov noted. Operating cash flow adjusted for changes in the amount of short-term bank deposits reached 2.889 trillion rubles, up by 24% compared to 2024. Free cash flow totaled 294 bln rubles, which is eight times higher than in the previous year.