Turkish companies discuss participation in Akkuyu project with Rosatom — CEO

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Turkish companies are showing high interest in taking a stake in the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP) project and a specific dialogue is already underway with them, CEO of the Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom Alexey Likhachev told reporters.

"Turkish companies are highly interested at present of taking a stake in the authorized capital of this project to, firstly, proactively participate in electricity generation, in profit earning. However, other factors are in place prompting future shareholders for more active discussions," the chief executive said.

Developments in the Persian Gulf force countries to think again about the need of having "powerful, sustainable electricity sources" available in their territory, Likhachev said. "Such high-capacity power generating units as VVER-1200 create the basis for predictable generation in decades ahead. That is why a number of Turkish companies and we have started the specific discussion on parameters of participation in the authorized capital. This is a serious and major effort. It implies receiving specific dividends during operation of power generating units and is also aimed forward, at participating in development of the nuclear power market of the whole planet," Rosatom chief executive added.