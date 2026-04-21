Bank of Russia sells yuan worth $61.30 mln with settlements on April 20

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia sold yuan on the domestic market with settlements dated April 20, 2026, totaling 4.6 bln rubles ($61.30 mln), according to data published on the regulator’s website.

The volume of foreign currency sales on the domestic market with settlements dated April 17 amounted to 4.7 bln rubles ($62.63 mln).

The Bank of Russia conducts foreign currency purchase and sale operations on the domestic market in the currency section of the Moscow Exchange using the yuan-ruble instrument.