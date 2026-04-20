Russia cancels restrictions on flights to UAE, those going through Iranian airspace

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. The Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) has canceled its recommendations to suspend ticket sales for flights to the United Arab Emirates and also lifted restrictions on the use of Iranian airspace, the agency announced.

"Considering the position of Russia’s Transport Ministry the Foreign Ministry, we have canceled the recommendations for Russian airlines to suspend ticket sales for flights to and from the UAE. We have also lifted restrictions on flights by Russian airlines through Iranian airspace. Transit flights and flights to airports in that country can be operated with strict adherence to all recommendations of Iranian aviation authorities," the statement reads.

Relevant experts continue to analyze the situation with civil aviation in the Middle East and, if necessary, they will make adjustments to Russian airlines' flights in the region. The airspace of several Middle Eastern countries was closed in late February amid the escalating conflict in the region.

From April 16 to May 15, Rosaviatsiya permitted flights to Israel from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. Moscow time (from 4:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. GMT).