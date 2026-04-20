European gas reserves exceed 30%

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Gas reserves in underground gas storage (UGS) facilities in Europe have exceeded 30% amid a gradual acceleration in injection, according to TASS calculations based on Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) data.

Currently, European UGS facilities are 30.2% full, containing around 33 bln cubic meters (bcm) of gas. Net injection (the net difference between the volume of injection and withdrawal) of gas by EU countries into underground gas storage facilities since the beginning of the summer season in April already amounts to 2.3 bcm.

The European Commission requests EU members to make sure their UGS facilities are 90% full by November 1 of each year. Moreover, 10% flexibility is allowed in the event of difficult UGS filling conditions. Thus, net injection into European storage facilities by the start of the 2026-2027 autumn-winter period must reach at least 68 bcm to meet the filling standard. In the previous year, Europe only managed to achieve a figure of around 55 bcm.