Romanian authorities developing contingency plan for fuel supply crisis

BUCHAREST, April 7. /TASS/. Romanian authorities have begun drafting a contingency plan in the event of a petroleum product supply crisis, President Nicusor Dan told reporters in Timisoara. A transcript of his remarks was posted on the presidential administration’s website.

"Currently, there is no emergency in Romania. However, since crisis scenarios already exist for gas and electricity, work has begun on a similar plan in case of a disruption in petroleum supplies," the head of state said.

"Romania is in a slightly better position than other European countries because a portion of oil production and refining takes place domestically, and supply chains are shorter," he noted.

Dan explained that during a meeting on Monday with government officials and heads of major oil companies, they discussed "procurement and the possibility of a market fuel shortage at some point." "This is not currently the case," he emphasized.

Following the meeting, the presidential administration issued a statement noting that "Romania is not currently facing supply difficulties, and industry companies are purchasing fuel at global market prices."

Earlier, the Romanian government adopted several measures to curb rising fuel prices following U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran. These measures include capping oil companies' commercial margins, reducing biofuel content in gasoline, requiring government approval for diesel exports, cutting diesel excise taxes, and introducing a "solidarity contribution" for companies extracting or refining domestically produced oil.