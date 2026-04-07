Fuel prices breaking record in the Netherlands — newspaper

THE HAGUE, April 7. /TASS/. Gasoline and diesel fuel prices in the Netherlands are setting records amid the situation in the global markets, Algemeen Dagblad reported.

The country continues facing the risk of fuel deficit, the news outlet said. The average recommended prices hit unprecedented 2.597 euro per liter for the Euro95 gasoline and 2.811 euro per liter for the diesel fuel. The fuel price hike continues to be associated with US and Israel strikes against Iran and associated disruptions of logistical chains of energy supplies.

The dramatic rise in fuel prices started in Europe in late March - early April against the background of the conflict in the Middle East and disrupted navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.