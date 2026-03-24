Russia expects Vietnamese delegation to attend SPIEF and EEF — deputy PM

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. Russia expects a Vietnamese delegation to attend in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) and the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said at the opening of the Russia-Vietnam Business Forum in Moscow.

"I invite our Vietnamese friends to participate in the 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, which will be held from June 3rd to 6th this year, as well as in the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok from September 1st to 4th," he said.

The deputy prime minister noted that Russia and Vietnam have "a wide range of opportunities for cooperation." According to Chernyshenko, at the SPIEF and EEF, representatives of Russian and Vietnamese businesses will be able to establish new contacts and establish practical joint work.