Russia offers further growth of mutual trade turnover to Vietnam — PM

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Russia suggests continuing the mutual effort of building up the bilateral trade turnover to Vietnam, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said during talks with Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh.

"We pay particular attention to the buildup of trade and economic interaction. We suggest continuing the collaborative effort of increasing the mutual trade turnover and diversifying its structure," Mishustin said.

"We see our common task in forming favorable conditions for growth of mutual investments and launch of new projects in industry, energy, transport infrastructure and agriculture," the Russian prime minister added.