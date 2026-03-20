Russia cuts pipeline gas supplies to Turkey by 3% in January

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Russia reduced its pipeline gas supplies to Turkey by 3% year-on-year in January 2026, according to TASS calculations based on data from Turkey’s Energy Market Regulatory Authority.

According to the agency, Turkey imported a total of 2.7 bln cubic meters of gas from Russia via the TurkStream and Blue Stream pipelines in January.

Earlier, TASS reported that Russian gas supplies to Turkey reached 21.16 bln cubic meters in 2025, up 0.4%.

Russia supplies gas to Turkey via two pipelines running under the Black Sea. The Blue Stream pipeline was commissioned in early 2003, with a design capacity of 16 bln cubic meters per year and a total length of 1,213 km. The TurkStream export pipeline consists of two strings, one of which is intended for gas deliveries to Turkish consumers, while the second is designed to supply gas to countries in Southern and Southeastern Europe. The total capacity of TurkStream is 31.5 bln cubic meters, and it was commissioned in January 2020.

Gas consumption in Turkey in 2025 reached a record high, according to TASS calculations based on data from the Turkish exchange EPIAS. Domestic gas demand in Turkey last year approached 64 bln cubic meters, up 13% compared with 2024.