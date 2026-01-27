Trade in fish, seafood between Russia, Middle East countries up 22% in 2025

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Trade in fish and seafood between Russia and the Middle East countries in 2025 grew by 22% in money terms, while in physical terms it remained at the level of 2024 of 24,000 tons worth $107 mln, the Fish Union reported.

