Share of multi-entries among all Schengen visas issued to Russians drops to 10% in 2025

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. The share of multiple-entry visas among all Schengen visas issued to Russians fell from 80% in 2019 to an average of 10% in 2025, the Russian Union of Travel Industry (RUTI) press service reported, citing RUTI expert and VCP Travel CEO Mikhail Abasov.

"In November, the European Commission sharply restricted the issuance of new multiple-entry visas to Russians, leading to a significant reduction in the share of multiple-entry visas. In 2019, they accounted for over 80% of all visas issued, in 2023 - for 49% (220,900), in 2024 - for 41% (224,000), and by the end of last year, their share had plummeted to 9-18% (preliminary estimates: 50-99,000)," the expert said.

He recalled that long-term Schengen visas are available to close relatives of EU citizens or legal residents of Europe, professionals in international transportation, and special cases reviewed by the consulate on a case-by-case basis. For the vast majority of tourists, businessmen, and travelers, a single-entry visa, strictly corresponding to the dates of travel, has become the standard. RUTI experts estimate the number of visa applications submitted by Russians in 2025 at 620,000-670,000, and the number of visas issued at 540,000-570,000. The refusal rate was 8-9%, compared to 1.5% in 2019. France, Italy, and Spain remain the leaders in the number of Schengen visas issued to Russians.

"The forecast for 2026 assumes that the number of visas issued will remain in the range of 550,000-600,000," Abasov concluded.