Bank of Russia sets record high official gold price

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia has set the official price per gram of gold at 12,087.55 rubles ($158.27), according to data on the regulator’s website.

The price has reached such level for the first time throughout the history of observations on the website of the regulator starting from 1997, taking account the ruble denomination on January 1, 1998.

International gold prices on Comex climbed to $5,087.6 per Troy ounce earlier today.

The Bank of Russia calculates official prices every business day on the basis of gold, silver, platinum and palladium prices on the spot market in London and converts them into rubles at the official US dollar rate against the ruble in effect for the day following the day of setting official prices.