Russian banks' profits in 2025 could approach record level of 2024 — rating agency

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Last year’s net profit of Russian banks could total 3.8-3.9 trillion rubles ($49.7-51 bln), approaching the level of 2024, which is possible, in part, due to one-time events of the end of 2025, according to the banking business dynamics forecast prepared by the National Rating Agency (NRA) obtained by TASS.

"We expect 2025 net profit to total 3.8-3.9 trillion rubles, which is close to the record result of the previous year (4 trillion rubles). This effect is possible, among other things, due to one-time events of the end of the year related to the restoration of reserves (including the allocation of blocked assets from their balance sheets by a number of banks)," the according to the agency.

Experts believe the restoration of reserves, including through the allocation of blocked assets from their balance sheets by a number of banks, will be a key factor in achieving high financial results. This will enable the sector to closely approach the all-time high of the previous year despite the challenging economic environment and high rates for most of the year.

The dynamics of this year’s financial result will primarily depend on interest income, which is directly dependent on the monetary policy pursued by the Bank of Russia, the National Rating Agency noted. The easing of monetary policy usually has a negative impact on the net interest margin over a short period of time due to a smaller share of liabilities attracted at a floating rate than of assets placed. However, since the maturity of resources attracted by banks is shorter, the effect on the net interest margin becomes positive as they are replaced by cheaper funding at new rates.