Gazprom updates daily gas consumption record in Russia

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Gazprom updated the historical record of daily gas supplies from the United Gas Supply System on January 25 as 1,839.6 mln cubic meters of gas were supplied to domestic consumers, the gas holding said.

"The rise in gas consumption is associated with the cold weather in the majority of Russian regions. The average air temperature in the operating envelope of the United Gas Supply System on January 25 was minus 18.7 degrees Celsius," the company said.

The previous daily maximum totaled 1,829.9 mln cubic meters of gas. Gas supplies are reliable, particularly owing to gas storage facilities, Gazprom noted.