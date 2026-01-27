Arrivals, departures in Moscow airports continue — Transport Ministry

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Aircraft arrivals and departures continue at present in airports of the Russian capital amid the snowfall, the Ministry of Transport reported.

"All the airports of the metropolitan region, Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo, Vnukovo and Zhukovsky, have flight arrivals and departures," the ministry said.

"Eleven centimeters of snow have already fallen in Moscow during the past night and morning against the standard monthly precipitation of 53 centimeters. The abnormal snowfall continues," the ministry said.

"Airfield services of all the four air harbors were reinforced. Hundreds of special vehicles are working. Cleaning of flatwork and runways is underway to ensure flight safety and perform flights with minimal deviations when possible. No difficulties are with the luggage release and the situation in terminals is calm," the ministry added.