RTS Index growth exceeds 2% as Bank of Russia sets exchange rates for January 23

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. The RTS Index went up more than 2%, according to the Moscow Exchange data. This trend was noted after the Bank of Russia released its official exchange rates.

The regulator lowered the dollar exchange rate for January 23 to 76.04 rubles, the euro to 88.79 rubles, and the yuan to 10.86 rubles.

As of 5:39 p.m. Moscow time, before the exchange rates were released, the RTS and MOEX Exchange indices rose 0.08% to 1,126.87 and 2,772.84 points, respectively.

After the publication of exchange rates as of 05:41 p.m. Moscow time, the RTS index accelerated its growth and was at the level of 1,149.05 points (+2.05%), the MOEX index rose to 2,773.51 points (+0.11%).