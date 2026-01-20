Russian stock indices decline as trading on Moscow Exchange closes

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. The MOEX Index fell 0.44% to 2,738.07 points by the end of the main trading session on the Moscow Exchange on Tuesday, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index fell 0.53% to 1,108.33 points. The yuan rate rose slightly to 11.15 rubles.

"The MOEX Index was mostly lower today. Market participants remained cautious in anticipation of new geopolitical developments. There are no clear reasons for either active buying or selling so far. The benchmark is stuck in the 2,720-2,750 range," noted Alexander Shepelev, a stock market expert at BCS World of Investments.

According to Maxim Abramov, analyst at Finam, the top performers on the stock market were Magnit (+3.83%), Kamaz (+2.73%), OGK-2 (+2.24%), Genetico (+2.06%), NLMK (+2.04%), Rusal (+1.86%), Seligdar (+1.81%), Acron (+1.78%), Moscow Exchange (+1.74%), and Novatek (+1.62%).

According to him, the leaders of the decline were MKB (Moscow Credit Bank) (-2.16%), BSP (Bank St. Petersburg) (-2.03%), Rosseti (-1.99%), M.Video (-1.74%), Raspadskaya (-1.49%), Pharmsintez (-1.19%), Segezha Group (-1.17%), Surgutneftegas (-1.04% and -0.96%), and Lukoil (-0.94%).

The BCS World of Investments forecast for the MOEX Index for January 21 is 2,700-2,800 points. Short-term forecasts for the ruble to dollar and yuan exchange rates are 77-80 rubles, and 11-11.5 rubles respectively.

According to Freedom Finance Global, the MOEX Index will fluctuate between 2,700 and 2,800 points on Wednesday. The forecast for the dollar, euro, and yuan exchange rates on Wednesday is 77-79 rubles, 90-92 rubles, and 11-11.5 rubles, respectively.