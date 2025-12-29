Katran uncrewed boat enters serial production under new name — CUST

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. The Katran high-speed uncrewed boat, as well as the Kalinka system for Starlink signal finding, and several other advanced systems, have entered serial production under new names, CEO of the Center for Unmanned Systems and Technologies (CUST) Andrey Bezrukov told TASS in an interview.

"In 2025, we publicly demonstrated and announced several innovations. These included the Kalinka system for Starlink signal finding, the Katran high-speed uncrewed boat, as well as several other systems. They all share one characteristic: small-scale development, where a particular technology was tested. Now these novelties have entered mass production and have been incorporated into other solutions under different names," the CUST head said.

Bezrukov also noted the invaluable technological experience gained from this work, which made it possible to improve the technologies and develop and implement them further.