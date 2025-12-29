Russian stocks up as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up as the main trading session started on Monday as the MOEX and RTS indices gained 0.69% to 2,773.83 points and 1,124.71 points, respectively, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble added 3.55 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 11.071 rubles.

As of 10:16 a.m. Moscow time (07:16 a.m. GMT), the indices were up by 0.73% at 2,774.91 points and at 1,125.15 points, respectively. Meanwhile, the yuan exchange rate was up by 1.4 kopecks at 11.05 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker added 1.03% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), reaching 2,783.36 points.