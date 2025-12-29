Gazprom to start producing lithium compounds from industrial wastewater in 2029

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Gazprom plans to produce lithium compounds from industrial waters of the Kovykta gas condensate field starting in 2029, Russian Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Alexander Kozlov said in an interview with TASS.

"Two oil and gas companies working in the lithium sector deserve special mention. Gazprom PJSC plans to extract lithium compounds and other valuable components from the industrial wastewater of the Kovykta gas condensate field starting in 2029," he said.

Irkutsk Oil Company, which has registered the reserves of the field named after V.I. Kokorin, plans to conduct pilot production of industrial waters to extract lithium from them, Kozlov added.

The minister previously said that Gazprom and Irkutsk Oil Company were conducting experimental work to extract lithium from formation water at oil fields.