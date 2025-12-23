Bank of Russia sells yuan worth $185.5 mln with settlement on December 22

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia sold yuan on the domestic market with settlement on December 22, 2025, totaling 14.6 bln rubles ($185.5 mln), according to data published on the regulator’s website.

The sale of foreign currency on the domestic market with settlement on December 19, 2025, amounted to 14.5 bln rubles ($184.2 mln).

The Bank of Russia conducts foreign currency purchase and sale operations on the domestic market in the currency section of the Moscow Exchange using the yuan-ruble instrument.