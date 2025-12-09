Hungarian and Russian ministers to attend Paks 2 concrete pouring ceremony — Szijjarto

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Hungary and Russia have agreed to be represented at the ministerial level at the concrete pouring ceremony for the Paks 2 nuclear power plant in February, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told reporters.

"Today we have made an agreement that both sides will be represented at the ministerial level," Szijjarto said, responding to TASS's question about whether Budapest would invite the Russian leader to the ceremony.

The Paks 2 project is exempt from EU and US sanctions against Russia. During a recent visit to Washington, Orban received assurances from President Donald Trump that US restrictions would not hinder the construction of the new plant.