Russia reduces LNG deliveries to Europe by 6.8% in January-November

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Russia’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies to the European Union decreased by 6.8% year-on-year in January-November 2025, approaching 18 bcm, according to TASS calculations based on data from the European analytical center Bruegel. A year earlier, the figure stood at 19.3 bcm.

In November, 1.66 bcm of LNG was supplied from Russia to Europe - 22% more than in October but 5.7% less than in November last year.

LNG deliveries to the EU from the Americas (the United States and Trinidad and Tobago) amounted to 7.6 bcm in November, down 6% from October; however, for January-November, volumes rose 61% year-on-year to 81.1 bcm.

More than 19 bcm of LNG was supplied to Europe from Africa in January-November, and 10.2 bcm from the Middle East.

According to Bruegel, total LNG imports to Europe in November reached 12.7 bcm — 2% lower than in October but 30% higher than a year earlier. Since the start of the year, LNG purchases by EU countries have increased by 29% to 133.6 bcm.