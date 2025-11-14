ZNPP’s one of two external power supply lines switched off

MELITOPOL, November 14. /TASS/. The Dneprovskaya high-voltage line that along with Ferrosplavnaya-1 supplies power to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) has been temporarily switched off by an automatic protection device, the facility said.

"Due to the activation of automatic protection, the Dneprovsakaya power line, one of the two feeding the Zaporozhye NPP, has been switched off. Currently, power to ZNPP is supplied via the Ferrosplavnaya-1 line," it wrote on its Telegram channel.

According to the station, the background radiation at the facility and in adjacent territories is within the natural level.