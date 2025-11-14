Rosatom CEO points to Kiev’s increased aggression against nuclear facilities in Russia

KALININGRAD, November 14. /TASS/. Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom reports Ukraine’s increased armed aggression against Russian nuclear plants, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said.

"We observe the Kiev regime’s increased aggressiveness, not accidental but targeted, against Russian nuclear facilities. Russia has never acted this way," he said after a meeting with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi. "Today, we informed the IAEA director general and the entire delegation about this and I hope our partners will take this concern about the inadmissibility in general and the escalation of this aggression against nuclear facilities in particular with them to Vienna."

According to Likhachev, the growing number of attacks and provocations against such facilities can be seen as the Kiev regime’s reaction to the advance of Russian forces along practically the entire line of combat engagement.

"We will consolidate our efforts, will work more effectively with the National Guard and the defense ministry to diminish all risks," he stressed.