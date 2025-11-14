Annual inflation in Russia slowing down to 7.37% as of November 10 — Economy Ministry

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Economic Development revised downward the annual inflation estimate in Russia as of November 10 from 7.73% to 7.37% after the release of official statistical data on inflation in October, the ministry said in its review.

"Reporting data for October 2025 are much lower than weekly data (0.84% and 8.07%) on account of services not present in weekly monitoring (mainly foreign tourism and excursions). Considering that, the inflation estimate year on year was lowered to 7.37% as of November 10, 2025," the ministry said.

Annual inflation in Russia stood at 7.71% as of the end of October, according to Rosstat, the Russian Federal Statistics Service.