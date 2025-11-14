Russia’s electricity exports to China total 300 mln kWh in first 9 months of 2025

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. Inter RAO, Russia’s sole operator for electricity imports and exports, supplied 3.3 bln kWh of electricity to Kazakhstan (60% of total exports) and 300 mln kWh to China (5%) in January-September 2025, according to the company’s materials.

Electricity exports to Mongolia reached 13% of Inter RAO’s total volume, amounting to 700 mln kWh. Another 1.2 bln kWh was shipped to other countries.

Inter RAO is a Russian diversified energy holding that includes enterprises across several segments: electric and heat generation, energy trading, retail electricity sales, power engineering, engineering services, and industry-specific information technologies. The company operates in multiple countries and is represented in more than 30 regions across Russia. Its installed capacity is approximately 31,000 MW.

The main shareholders are Inter RAO Capital Group (28.88%), Rosneftegaz (26.36%), and Rosseti FGC UES (8.56%). About 34% of shares are in free float.