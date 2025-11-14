Global demand for Russian combat aircraft remains high — United Aircraft Corporation

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. Global demand for products manufactured by the PJSC United Aircraft Corporation (which is part of the Rostec state corporation) remains high, the organization's press service said ahead of the start of the Dubai Airshow on November 17-21.

"Demand for United Aircraft Corporation’s products in the combat aviation segment remains high. Interest in the Middle East, in particular, has increased significantly as a result of the successful use of these aircraft in real combat conditions. Russian technology confirms its high combat and flight-technical qualities," the statement said.

The company’s CEO Vadim Badekha emphasized that the Middle East is an important region for promoting products. "The United Aircraft Corporation is one of the few companies in the world with advanced expertise in all aircraft manufacturing segments, which we are demonstrating at the exhibition," he said.

The organization announced that the upgraded Yak-130M combat training aircraft will make its international debut at the Dubai exhibition. "The upgraded aircraft has expanded combat capabilities," the statement said.

The latest fifth-generation Su-57E aircraft will also demonstrate its capabilities during the air show. "Spectators will see new aerobatic elements. Visitors will also be able to view the aircraft at the display. In addition, the upgraded Il-76MD-90A(E) heavy transport aircraft will be presented. Despite its external similarity to the well-proven Il-76, this transport aircraft is a major upgrade and fundamentally different from its predecessor," the United Aircraft Corporation said.