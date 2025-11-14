Zaporozhye nuclear plant to get licenses for two power units this year

KALININGRAD, November 14. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant intends to receive licenses from Rostechnadzor, the Russian technological watchdog, for functioning of two power generating units this year, CEO of the Russian state corporation Rosatom Alexey Likhachev told reporters after the meeting with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi in Kaliningrad.

"The work is underway to issue licenses for the first and the second units. We plan to obtain relevant licenses of Rostechnadzor for continuation of units functioning as early as in this year," he said.

The consultations between Rosatom and the IAEA were held for the seventh time.