Military situation prevents systemic power supply to Zaporozhye plant — Rosatom

KALININGRAD, November 14. /TASS/. The military-political situation prevents the systemic power supply for the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant thus far, CEO of the Russian state corporation Rosatom Alexey Likhachev told reporters after the meeting with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi in Kaliningrad.

"[The Zaporozhye plant] should be brought to more systemic power supply, we need to go forward to operation of the plant as the power generating facility. I regret saying, the military political situation prevents it thus far," Likhachev said.

The situation at the plant is not improving, the chief executive said earlier. The Ukrainian army continues strikes against residential properties in the city of Energodar and other facilities.