Rosatom expands presence in Indian market

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. Rosatom expands presence in uranium and non-uranium product markets of India, with a relevant memorandum signed between Tenex and India’s GTTCI, the press service of the Russian state nuclear corporation said.

"The memorandum of understanding was signed in Moscow between Tenex (the Sales and Trading Division of Rosatom) and the Global Trade and Technology Council of India (GTTCI). The signed memorandum defines intentions of the parties to exercise interaction aimed at developing presence of Tenex in Indian markets of uranium and non-uranium products," the press service said.

Cooperation with Indian partners in thorium mining and processing for its use in the power industry is viewed as one of areas, Rosatom added.