Russian foreign trade surplus reach $8.1 bln in September 2025

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. The Russian foreign trade surplus increased by $1.8 bln as of the end of September 2025 in annual terms and totaled $8.1 bln, the Bank of Russia said.

The surplus of foreign trade in goods grew by $6.2 bln against August 2025 to $13.6 bln. The main input was from the rise in cost volumes of exports, predominantly mineral products, the regulator informed.

The services balance deficit contracted to $3.8 bln because of the seasonal decline in the outbound tourist traffic reflected in smaller imports of services. Growing exports of other services also contributed to smaller deficit, the Central Bank said.

The current account surplus amounted to $8.1 bln in September 2025, compared to the $1 bln deficit in this August. The current account surplus for nine months of 2025 dropped to $30.1 bln against $49.1 bln in the relevant period of 2024.