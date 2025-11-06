Russia imported record-high number of new cars in October over year

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. Russia imported record-high number of new cars over the year in October 2025, totaling as much as 49,500 units, the Avtostat analytical agency said.

Imports of new cars in Russia fell at the same time by 56% year on year in this October.

"Our country imported 49,500 new cars as of the end of October of this year. Although this metric is 56% lower than in the like period of the last year, it is the highest over a month in 2025," the company said.

Agency experts associate high import volumes with the new scrap fee that will come into effect soon. Cars imports are gradually growing since June, when the figure was 25,800 units. The minimal indicator, 16,200 units, was in February 2025.

According to Avtostat, China’s Geely became the most imported brand in Russia as of the end of October, while the Geely Atlas crossover tops the list among models. New cars were most often delivered to Russia in October from China (65.5%), Kyrgyzstan (16.9%), Kazakhstan (5.1%), South Korea (4.6%), and Belarus (3.6%).