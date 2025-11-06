Amendments to 2nd reading of budget retain benefits for purchase of Russian software

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. Amendments to the second reading of the draft federal budget for 2026-2028 will provide for the retention of the VAT exemption on the purchase of domestic software, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said at a meeting of the Russian government.

"It is proposed to retain the VAT exemption for the sale of rights to Russian software, to allow organizations in the electronics industry to apply reduced insurance premiums, and to include in the share of core revenue not only revenue from the sale of equipment for the production of electronic components and electronic products, but also revenue from services," he said.

Furthermore, the tax amendments provide for improvements to taxation in the area of international relations.

"It is proposed to extend the validity of certain provisions mitigating the consequences for businesses of the suspension of the double taxation agreement," the minister added.

He noted that the third group of amendments provides for the redistribution of budget allocations within state programs and non-program activities.

"A total of 250 billion rubles ($3.08 bln) will be allocated to this area. The funds will be spent on the socio-economic development of the Donetsk People's Republic, the Lugansk People's Republic, the Zaporozhye region, and the Kherson region. A total of 35 billion rubles ($431 mln) will be allocated to these entities," Siluanov concluded.