SPIMEX continues working on launch of coal export trading

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. The St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange (SPIMEX) continues exploring the issue of launching export trading in coal, while the first export shipment of lumber has already been dispatched to China, Managing Director of the SPIMEX Igor Chernyshev told reporters.

"As regards exporting trading [in coal], the issue is being considered. Lumber was the first commodity we dispatched for exports. The first load was sent last month to China," Chernyshev said.

The experience of the commodity exchange in working on export contracts in the lumber market, including payments and delivery, will be replicated in other markets with the high probability, he noted. "While the dialogue in the coal market is underway with coal mining companies regarding exports, when it will get on track, I think coal will definitely join lumber," the senior executive said.

The situation is more challenging at the same time with the mineral fertilizer market, Chernyshev said. "At the moment, only producers or companies authorized by them can export mineral fertilizers from the country. In other words, while we can buy, can ship for exports in the coal market, this is not so in the mineral fertilizer market," he added.