Bulgarian parliament overrides presidential veto on bill of Lukoil assets sale

SOFIA, November 6. /TASS/. The Bulgarian parliament urgently considered and successfully overrode the presidential veto on the bill of investments pertaining to terms of the potential sale of Russian company Lukoil’s assets in the country.

Just 74 parliament members agreed with the presidential veto while the other 125 lawmakers decided to turn it down. The meeting was streamed on the website of the legislative authority.

On Wednesday, President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev set a veto on the law adopted by the parliament on October 24. Radev disputed the provision that such transactions must only be done under the control of the Bulgarian State Agency for National Security, which is to issue a written opinion on the possibility of assets sale, the presidential press service said. Such action sets the government into functional and operational dependence on the State Agency for National Security, which is constitutionally unacceptable, the president said when returning the document to the legislative assembly.