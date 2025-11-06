Russian urban planners to present business-centric vision of Phuket's future

BANGKOK, November 6. /TASS/. Russian urban planners will present their vision of what Phuket could look like in the year 2050 during the Russian-Thai Investment Forum, a representative of the Russian-Thai Business Council told TASS.

"The workshop ‘Phuket 2050. On the path to becoming a global city’ will be held in Phuket as part of the Russia-Thailand Investment Forum in November. International experts in urban planning and urban development will offer the international resort their vision for its transformation from a world resort into a global city capable of attracting investment and talent from all corners of the planet," the Business Council said.

"Investment activity between Russia and Thailand is expected to increase multi-fold in the near future," Chairman of the Russian-Thai Business Council Ivan Demchenko said, adding that "this is due to favorable borrowing conditions in Thailand and Thai interest in Russian ventures." "It's also worth remembering that the number of Russians in Thailand is growing, and they are all waiting for the arrival of familiar brands on the Thai market. Moreover, our compatriots are investing heavily in real estate in Thailand, as well as using the country as a transit hub for their startups and businesses, which they will then develop in the Southeast Asian region. This is why holding the forum is a means of primary economic necessity for establishing dialogue between the two countries," he said.

The Russian-Thai Investment Forum will be held in Phuket from November 26 to 28. It is expected to facilitate the establishment of long-term business ties between Russian and Thai companies. The forum is organized by the Russian-Thai Business Council, which promotes business and investment development, strengthens business contacts, and creates conditions for mutually beneficial partnership and long-term cooperation between Russia and Thailand.