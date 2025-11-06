Russian Central Bank forecasts domestic inflation to be 6.8-8.7% in Q4 2025

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia forecasts average quarterly inflation in Russia to be at the level of 6.8-8.7% annually in the fourth quarter of this year, the regulator said in a comment on the midterm outlook.

"As a result, current growth rates of consumer prices in the fourth quarter of 2025 are forecast within the range of 6.8-8.7% of the quarterly annual average, while annual inflation as of 2025 year-end will evolve at the level of 6.5-7%," the Central Bank said.

The Bank of Russia estimated growth of the national GDP as 0.4% year on year in the third quarter of 2025, which is 1.6% lower than the July forecast of 1.6%, the regulator informed.