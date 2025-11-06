Bank of Russia estimates national GDP growth at 0.4% in Q3 2025

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia estimated growth of the national GDP as 0.4% year on year in the third quarter of 2025, which is 1.6% lower than the July forecast of 1.6%, the regulator said in a comment on the midterm outlook.

"According to the estimate of the Bank of Russia, the positive output gap continued closing in the third quarter of 2025. Flash data indicate that GDP growth in annual terms will slow down to 0.4% in the third quarter of 2025, which is lower than the July forecast (1.6%)," the Central Bank said.

Also, according to the Central Bank, GDP dynamics is expected within the range from minus 0.5% to 0.5% in annual terms in view of the high base of the fourth quarter of 2024 in particular, when there was a temporary splash in production in individual economic segments.