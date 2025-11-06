Seven EU countries issue a joint call to impose tariffs on more Russian exports — Politico

BRUSSELS, November 6. /TASS/. Seven EU countries have issued a joint call to impose tariffs on more Russian products and are urging the European Commission to come up with a proposal, the Politico publication wrote.

Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Finland, Sweden, and Estonia are calling to widen tariffs to cover 5.4 bln euros in Russian exports.

The appeal, dated November 4 suggests the Commission should propose tariffs on iron and steel, inorganic chemicals and potassium fertilizers.

The 19th package of EU sanctions came into force on October 24.

Earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU Foreign Service Chief Kaja Kallas stated that the EU would impose export restrictions against Russia to reduce the capabilities of the Russian defense industry.