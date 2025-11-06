Russia ready to share experience in developing maritime sector with Indonesia

JAKARTA, November 6. /TASS/. Russia is ready to share its experience in scientific and technological development of the maritime sector with Indonesia, Russian Presidential Aide, Chairman of the Maritime Board Nikolay Patrushev said.

Russian-Indonesian consultations on civil maritime cooperation are taking place in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta on Thursday. The Russian delegation is led by Patrushev, while the Indonesian side is headed by Agus Yudhoyono, Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure and Regional Development of Indonesia.

"More than ten years ago, Indonesia set a course for turning into a so-called maritime pivot state. This goal can only be achieved by creating a competitive maritime economy that operates regionally and globally. Therefore, I believe that the comprehensive development of Russian-Indonesian cooperation in the areas I mentioned will make a significant contribution to achieving this national objective. Russia has accumulated significant industrial, scientific, technological, and human potential, which we are ready to share," Patrushev said.

Thursday's dialogue is focused on issues of cooperation between the two countries in the area of infrastructure and maritime communications, as well as their further use for peaceful purposes in the interests of both states.