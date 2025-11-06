Pashinyan welcomes Russia's involvement in cargo exports to Armenia via Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, November 6. /TASS/. Yerevan welcomes Russia's involvement in the process of rail transportation to Armenia through Azerbaijan, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told a briefing.

"Regarding the Russian Federation's participation, I welcome this activity. In general, after the Washington agreements many said that it contradicted the interests of Russia and Iran. Our position, on the contrary, was that this would further deepen our relations. And two months later, you see it manifesting," he said.

On the night of November 6, a shipment of around 1,000 tons of wheat sent by Russia via Azerbaijan arrived in Armenia. Russia has already announced that it will soon send another 132 train cars of wheat to Armenia through Azerbaijan.