Russia's oil and gas revenues down 26.6% in October 2025 to $10.9 bln — ministry

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. Russia's oil and gas revenues fell by 26.6% year-on-year in October 2025 to 888.6 billion rubles ($10.9 bln), down from 1211.8 billion rubles ($14.9 bln) a year earlier, according to TASS calculations and statistics from the Finance Ministry.

Monthly revenues increased by 52.6% (888.6 billion rubles [$10.9 bln] compared to 582.5 billion rubles [$7.2 bln] in September 2025). This was primarily due to the collection of the additional profit tax of 327.8 billion rubles ($4.05 bln), which is collected quarterly.

In January-October, oil and gas revenues decreased by 21.4% to 7.498 trillion rubles ($92.5 bln). For the same period last year, this figure was 9.539 trillion rubles ($118 bln).