Russia has caught up with UK in number of billionaires — research

NEW YORK, October 30. /TASS/. The number of dollar billionaires in Russia and the United Kingdom has grown to 128 in one year, according to calculations presented in a report published by the US-registered asset management company Altrata.

Six new billionaires have appeared in Russia since 2024. Their combined wealth has fallen from $469 bln to $457 bln. Russia and the UK took third and fourth place in the Altrata ranking.

The top three countries in terms of the number of billionaires remained unchanged: the United States, China, and Germany. In the US and China, their numbers increased from 1,050 to 1,135 and from 304 to 321, respectively. In Germany, their number dropped by 14, from 184 to 170. The top 15 also include India, Switzerland, Hong Kong (apart from China), France, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Canada, Singapore, Brazil, and the UAE.

The research methodology is based on Altrata's proprietary Wealth-X database. All billionaire assets are valued. Their nationality is determined by the legally registered address of their primary asset.