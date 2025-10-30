Russian minister of natural resources arrives in North Korea

SEOUL, October 30. /TASS/. A Russian delegation led by Minister of Natural Resources Alexander Kozlov has arrived in Pyongyang, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

According to the agency, the delegation arrived on October 29. It was welcomed at the airport by North Korean Minister of External Economic Relations Yun Jong-ho, who, along with Kozlov, is a co-chair of the intergovernmental commission on trade-and-economic and scientific-and-technical cooperation.

Cooperation and exchanges between Russia and North Korea have intensified in recent years. In 2024, the two countries signed a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty.