Energy Ministry expects further stabilization of Russia’s fuel market

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Energy expects further stabilization of the country’s fuel market due to seasonal factors and the accumulation of fuel reserves, the ministry told journalists.

"The Ministry of Energy continues to develop additional measures to ensure sufficient supply in the fuel market. Seasonal factors and the continued accumulation of reserves will also contribute to stabilizing the situation," the ministry’s statement said.

The Ministry of Energy continues daily monitoring of the oil products market to ensure uninterrupted fuel supply for the economy and the population.

On today’s trading, the exchange price for AI-92 gasoline continued to decline, dropping 4.7% to 65,108 rubles ($816) per ton. AI-95 gasoline fell 4.85% to 73,196 rubles ($918) per ton.

Summer diesel fuel dropped 5.02% to 58,769 rubles ($737) per ton, interseasonal diesel fell 4.16% to 58,484 rubles ($734) per ton, and winter diesel declined 1.29% to 75,998 rubles ($954) per ton.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree stipulating that from October 1, 2025, to May 1, 2026, the deviation threshold in calculating the fuel price dampener for gasoline and diesel fuel will not be applied. This measure is intended to preserve payments to fuel producers and help stabilize domestic market prices, the Ministry of Energy stated.

From October 1 until the end of the year, a ban is in effect on the export of diesel fuel for non-producers. The ban on gasoline exports for all market participants, including producers, has also been extended until year-end (excluding deliveries under intergovernmental agreements).