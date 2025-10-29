Real disposable incomes of Russians rise 9.2% in first nine months of 2025

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Real disposable cash incomes of Russians (income after mandatory payments, adjusted for the consumer price index) increased by 9.2% in January-September 2025 compared with the same period in 2024, according to the estimates of the Russian State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

Rosstat noted that real disposable cash incomes in the Q3 of 2025 grew by 8.5% compared with the same period of the previous year. By the Q2 of 2025, the indicator had risen by 1%.

Rosstat data show that in the first half of 2025, real disposable cash incomes increased by 7.8%.